Sheikh Joaan Meets Olympic Refugee Team At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani met with the Olympic Refugee Team on the sidelines of the Paris Olympic Games Tuesday.

QOC is a founding member of the Olympic Refugee Foundation, and Sheikh Joaan is a member of the foundation's board of directors.

Qatar affirmed its deep commitment to supporting this important cause and had hosted the Olympic Refugee Foundation board of directors meeting in Doha in May 2024.

MENAFN06082024000067011011ID1108525189