When Naushad Said His Sitar Can't Counter Cacophony Of Guns In Action Films

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) A recently resurfaced of the late composer Naushad shows him talking about music in the modern Hindi cinema.

Naushad, who has composed music for 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Mother India', 'Ram Aur Shyam', and other films, said in a video shared by 'Lehren' that he finds, particularly the action films, in modern Hindi cinema to be indigestible.

He said, "I can't relate to modern Hindi cinema. Every today has violence and fights, the mother also has a gun in her hand, and so does the daughter. In the cacophony of guns, the sitar's mizrab stands no chance."

Naushad is widely considered to be one of the greatest music directors of the Hindi film industry.

He is known for popularising the use of classical music in films.

While he witnessed landslide success in his professional life, he did encounter some challenges in his personal life because of his profession.

Back in the 1940s, the Hindi film industry was considered a low profession.

As per the book 'Chambers Book of Cinema Facts', penned by Swayam Ganguly, the music composer's parents, introduced him to his would-be-bride's family as a tailor, says a new book on interesting facts about cinema.

Ironically, the music that played at Naushad's wedding was from the 1944 film 'Rattan'.

The music was composed by Naushad.

As the wedding rituals were underway, the song 'Akhiyan Milake Jiya Bharmake' from the film 'Rattan', started playing on loudspeakers.

However, Naushad's father-in-law didn't enjoy it. He got angry and said that such songs are ruining society.

Naushad died on May 5, 2006.