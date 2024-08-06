Lura Hunter Announces The Release Of The Ark Of Ukraine: Bringing The Kingdom To A War-Torn Country

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stories of hope, healing, & God's great faithfulness.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About the BookMemoirDate Published: 08-06-2024Publisher: King's Glory Publishing HouseHe was told to renounce his belief in God or face certain death. He chose God. In this powerful story we follow the lives of two Ukrainian natives-Peter and Irina Tkachuk, who went against the cultural norm of their country and chose to follow God. Through uncertainty and an authoritative rule, they chose radical obedience. The Tkachuks took the charge to share the Kingdom with those around them from school age children to wounded soldiers. The Ark of Ukraine is more than a missionary's memoir. The moving testimonials and resilient faith exhibited by the people in these pages is captivating and moving. The work they did and the lives they touched are nothing short of a miracle. This book will ignite your faith and inspire you to do your part in sharing the light and life of the Kingdom. Grab your copy of The Ark of Ukraine today.About the AuthorLura Hunter is an author, missionary, and heart healer. She holds a master's in counseling and special education. Lura has a passion for the lost. Her desire is not just to see them saved but to make disciples as the Great Commission commands. Lura has traveled to nine different countries: Brazil, Ghana, China, El Salvador, Ukraine, Cameroon, Papa New Guinea, Uruguay, and Indonesia. With each country she met new people and experienced God's heart in a new way.When she is not on the mission field abroad, Lura takes on the role of healer for many. With over ten years of experience under her belt, Lura helps people break out the things like generational curses, guilt, shame, pain, and anxiety. She helps them step into spiritual freedom through Sozo and Prophetic Heart Healing.Visit Her Online:Purchase Your Copy Today:

Cami Hensley

RABT Book Tours & PR

+1 469-231-9249

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram