Afghan Deputy PM Calls For Investment, Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Aug 15 (NNN-ANA) – The Afghan caretaker government's Acting Deputy Prime for Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, called on national and international companies to invest in the reconstruction process of the war-torn country.

“Let's work together and reconstruct our country,” Kabir said in his speech, at a gathering, yesterday.

The official urged domestic and international companies, to seize the opportunity and invest in Afghanistan, as part of efforts to provide job opportunities, alleviate poverty and stabilise the country's economy.

“Our message to the world is the message of friendship. Afghanistan wants to have friendly relations with all countries, and this is our commitment that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any country,” Kabir said.– NNN-ANA