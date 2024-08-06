Hariyali Teej 2024: Check Out Some Trending Mehendi Designs You Can Try This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hariyali Teej is one of the auspicious festivals in Hindu religion, which is celebrated with great joy by all married women. It falls on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Shravana month, typically occurring two days before Nag Panchami. This year, it will be celebrated on August 7.

Celebrated on August 7th this year in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar in North India, Hariyali Teej is a time for vibrant clothing as well as rituals and traditions from the past.

On the third day of Shravan during Shukla Paksha, Hariyali Teej is observed. It's a holy occasion for married women as they seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to protect their marital lives from all evils.



Women fast all day for the long life of their spouses and family. Unmarried women also partake in the fast in the hope of finding good husband. Green outfits are chosen on this auspicious occasion as a homage to nature.

Women use mehendi to decorate their palms the day before the celebration. To get the mehendi to deepen and the pattern to seem bright, they leave the hands undisturbed for hours on end. It is customary to ask Goddess Parvati, the heavenly personification of marital joy and tranquilly, for blessings during mehendi ceremonies.

Mehendi is said to enhance peace and well-being in marriages. In addition to strengthening relationships and creating a feeling of community, mehendi application unites women as they sing, dance, and tell tales to celebrate being married. It's a get-together activity for plenty of women.

Flower and nature-inspired designs

A basic flower pattern is always a good choice. Hariyali Teej's distinctive green outfit complements the design, which is ideal for paying homage to nature with its beautiful swirls, flowers, and leaves as the focal point.

Geometric with flower design

This pattern combines strong geometric patterns with delicate flower design. Because it concentrates more on delicate design shapes than occupying the space, it also has a minimalist appearance. The boundaries surrounding the area provide the impression of a temple arch even though there isn't any mehendi in the design. Its temple arch pattern and simple style are perfect for a religious celebration such as Hariyali Teej.

Other options you can try

In mehendi designs, animal motifs like swans, peacocks, and elephants stand for dedication and love. As an alternative, themes of Lord Krishna and Radha or Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati might be used in the design.

If you'd prefer a more straightforward design, a woman in a swing would be ideal to honour one of the main pastimes that ladies participate in during Hariyali Teej.

This holy season, let your creative juices flow and produce works of art that include you and your spouse will be ecstatic to see this design as it demonstrates your love and loyalty to them.

During this celebration, the parents of a married woman send Sindhara, a gift bucket, to their daughter and her in-laws. It includes homemade sweets, Ghewar, bangles, henna, and more. Because of this custom, Hariyali Teej is also called Sindhara Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2024 puja details

This year Hariyali Teej falls on August 7, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang,“Hariyali Teej on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 07:52 PM on Aug 06, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:05 PM on Aug 07, 2024”