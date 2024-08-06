Late Summer Dog Care: 8 Essential Health Tips

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Essential Tips for Dogs During the Hot Season

As the mercury rises, our canine companions face various seasonal health challenges. From the discomfort of hot spots to the danger of paw pad burns, late summer can be an uncomfortable time for dogs. Julia Benning, Lead Grooming advisor of Well Groomed Pets , shares eight late summer issues every dog owner should be concerned about:Hot spots: Also known as Acute Moist Dermatitis, dog groomers often see hot spots in summer. These are inflamed, infected patches of skin that can develop rapidly and become severely infected. Hot spots frequently occur after a swim, improper drying after a bath, or even after rainstorms, as moisture gets trapped against a dog's skin during humid days. They can also pop up in itchy dogs who repeatedly chew and lick the same areas.Be sure to check problem areas such as your dog's paws, throat, or base of their tail. These are areas where hot spots commonly develop.Bites from fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes: Parasites are more active in warm months, and infestations are common. These itchy bites can lead to allergic reactions, skin irritation, and infections from scratching. While keeping your pet on parasite prevention is crucial, if your pup does get parasites, a soothing bath is just as important to remove the parasites and soothe any skin irritation.Heat rash: Just as uncomfortable for a dog as it is for humans, heat rash can be raw, sore, itchy, and painful-and the cause of secondary infections. It's caused in areas where there's poor ventilation and/or skin folds, such as a dog's armpit (yes, they have them!).Allergic dermatitis: Did you know your dog might have seasonal allergies? Ragweed, grasses, and weed pollens are common canine allergens, as are mold spores, dust mites, and gardening chemicals. If your pup is scratching or constantly rubbing its face, consider a visit to the groomers for a soothing hypoallergenic bath as well as topical treatments. Some dogs also benefit from air purifiers, added dietary Omega-3s, and even wiping paws after being outdoors. And, don't forget dogs need extra hydration during hot weather, just as we do.Some pets with severe allergic dermatitis may need support from their veterinarian to get them through these tough summer months.Yeast and bacterial infections: Heat and humidity can lead to an overgrowth of yeast and bacteria on dogs' skin, especially in spots that can stay damp, such as ears, armpits, and toes. In addition to ensuring your dog is dry from nose to tail, especially those hidden, in-between spots, keep your home as dry as possible with dehumidifiers and/or fans. And, if Fido likes to splash around in ponds, lakes, or rivers, be sure to give him a bath with anti-fungal/anti-bacterial shampoos–don't forget to dry him thoroughly as well.Dry skin: As much as damp skin is an issue for dogs in the late summer, dry skin can be an issue, too! Dogs that stay outdoors in the sun and high temperatures can get dehydrated, as can their skin. Conversely, if your pup enjoys an air-conditioned house, be aware that air conditioning is quite drying. In addition to limiting exposure, proper hydration and a balanced diet rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids support skin health.Sunburn: Yes, dogs get sunburns, especially if they have a short haircut, light-colored fur, or both! Make sure your dog has shaded areas to get away from the sun, or bring pup indoors during peak sunlight hours. Apply dog-safe sunscreens–especially on the nose, belly, and any areas of exposed skin. Don't use human sunscreen, as some brands can be harmful to dogs. Talk to your dog groomer about options other than shaving your dog's fur short, or dress your pooch in protective clothing.Paw pad burns: While less commonly seen by groomers, paw pad burns from hot pavement, sand, and metal surfaces are no joke. Some dogs will show their pain by whining and limping or may have redness or blisters on their paws.If you can't keep the palm of your hand on the surface for seven seconds, it's too hot for your dog. Walking during cooler times, walking on grass, and using protective booties are ways to prevent paw pad burns. Always check your pup's paws after a walk to ensure there are no injuries or debris in the paw pads.As the dog days of summer approach, it's clear our furry friends face unique challenges. From hot spots to paw pad burns, these issues can turn a season of fun into a time of doggy discomfort. However, dog owners can help their pets stay healthy and comfortable with awareness and proactive care. By staying vigilant for signs of pain, keeping up with grooming and veterinary care, and taking preventative measures such as providing shade, using dog-safe sunscreens, and maintaining a balanced diet, we can ensure our dogs enjoy the summer as much as we do. Remember, a well-cared-for dog is a happy dog, and a happy dog makes for a happy summer.

