Regional gold rates stabilize

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the local in Jordan maintained stability, as reported by the General Syndicate of Owners of Trade and Jewelry Shops. According to the Jordanian Jewellers Syndicate (JJS), the selling price of 21-carat stood at JD49.60 per gram, with a corresponding purchase price of JD47.70 per gram.



Additionally, the market reported that the selling prices per gram for higher purity gold were JD57.10 for 24-carat and JD44.40 for 18-carat gold. This pricing information reflects the prevailing market conditions and underscores the stable performance observed in the local gold trade on the specified day.



The Jordanian gold market, like many global markets, experiences fluctuations influenced by various factors such as international gold prices, currency exchange rates, and local demand. Investors and consumers alike monitor these price movements closely to make informed decisions regarding gold purchases and investments.



The stability in gold prices on Sunday provides valuable insights into the current economic environment and consumer sentiment in Jordan's jewelry sector. As such, stakeholders in the gold industry continue to assess market trends and anticipate future developments that may impact gold prices locally and internationally.

MENAFN06082024000045015687ID1108522432