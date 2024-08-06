(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership aims to address pregnancy disparities in Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are a leading cause of maternal death in the state of Florida. To address this critical issue, Florida Blue

and Florida Woman Care are teaming up with the Preeclampsia Foundation to distribute hundreds of their Cuff KitsTM to maternal health providers to help patients monitor their blood pressure from home during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Jessica Fuentes, CNM of A Woman's Place, Naples shows how to use the Cuff Kit at their facility associated with Florida Woman Care.

The Preeclampsia Foundation Cuff Kit includes a pregnancy-validated blood pressure cuff, batteries, and educational materials on how to take your blood pressure accurately.

Seventy-seven percent of pregnancy-related deaths occur during the postpartum period, according to a recent state report from Florida's Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review

(PAMR). The PAMR is an ongoing system of surveillance that collects and analyzes information related to maternal deaths in order to promote care and system improvements through evidence-based actions to lower risks for pregnancy-related deaths. Preeclampsia occurs in about 5% of all pregnancies and is one of the leading causes of maternal deaths. Annually, it is responsible for more than 70,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 fetal deaths worldwide.



"Complications from hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, eclampsia, and HELLP syndrome, often go unnoticed because the symptoms mimic normal pregnancy symptoms," said Preeclampsia Foundation CEO Eleni Tsigas. "The Cuff KitTM program builds a partnership between a patient and her provider to ensure she understands the importance of blood pressure monitoring, knows her numbers, and prioritizes sharing it with her healthcare provider."

The Cuff KitTM program, initially launched to support increase in telehealth monitoring, includes a pregnancy-validated home blood pressure cuff and educational materials to train patients on how to accurately take and record their blood pressure. The program provides

flexibility in use across multiple clinical settings (those with and without telehealth options) because of its app integration capabilities and inclusion of a traditional paper blood pressure log and instruction sheet that is available in 12 different global languages.

As part of the program, health care providers can opt-in to share deidentified patient data and provider perspectives to further research into self-measured blood pressure as an innovative maternal health improvement strategy.

"By identifying pregnancy-related complications early, we can ensure timely interventions that safeguard the health and well-being of both mothers and their babies," said GuideWell and Florida Blue Chief Health Equity Officer and VP of Medical Affairs Dr. Kelli Tice. "This innovative and collaborative effort underscores our shared commitment to health equity, ensuring that every mom, including those who are highest risk, has the support and resources needed for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

The partnership seeks to specifically engage communities of color in the state, who are disproportionately affected by health disparities and at higher risk for pregnancy complications like preeclampsia. Blood pressure cuff use between prenatal visits and during the postpartum period can help patients and providers identify and treat problems and lower preventable, adverse birth outcomes for mothers and babies.

"Florida Woman Care (FWC) is thrilled to be selected as the Cuff Kit Project partner," said FWC Medical Director Dr. Aaron Sudbury. "Physicians and advanced practice providers across the state are now able to provide access to critical blood pressure monitoring regardless of a patient's economic situation. Our partnership with Florida Blue and the Preeclampsia Foundation will help us overcome social determinants of health barriers, reduce maternal health risks, and improve outcomes for moms and babies."

About Florida Woman Care

Florida Woman Care has grown to more than 250 locations with 600 providers who offer traditional women's healthcare services in addition to maternal-fetal medicine, urogynecology, onsite mammography and laboratory services. Practices are located across the entire State of Florida – from the Panhandle to South Miami.

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. For more information, visit

