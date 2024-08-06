Lili Tile Unveils Carbon-Absorbing Cement Tiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LiLi Tiles are perfect for outdoor applications as they are for indoor spaces.

Even showers can have a beautiful aesthetic with LiLi Tiles.

LiLi Tile logo

Revolutionary process captures carbon dioxide for eco-friendly designs

- Lyssia Katan, Creative Director, LiLi TileMOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boutique tile company LiLi Tile is transforming the century-old craft of cement tile creation with a groundbreaking new process. Partnering with environmental concrete technology leader Carbon Limit, LiLi Tile now incorporates a proprietary chemical blend, enabling the tiles to actively capture and mineralize carbon dioxide during drying. This innovation boosts both the environmental sustainability and the durability of LiLi's vibrant tiles.Eco-friendly choice, stunning design impactTesting has shown that LiLi Tiles' carbon dioxide-absorption process produces tiles that are more durable than traditional cement tiles. This makes LiLi Tiles an ideal choice for architects and interior designers who prioritize sustainability and exquisite design in their residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.Beyond their carbon-absorbing properties, LiLi's cement tiles are crafted using a traditional method that eliminates the need for a kiln. This process, which uses a hydraulic press followed by a slow drying period, significantly reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions. The result? Tiles that are not only iconic but also eco-conscious.“We believe beautiful design shouldn't come at the price of the environment,” shares LiLi Tile's Creative Director Lyssia Katan.“Carbon Limit's environmental values align with LiLi's, and their technology allows us to maintain our design standards while contributing to a greener planet.”Bespoke designs and timeless durabilityLiLi Tile's cement tiles epitomize the convergence of artisanal craftsmanship and sophisticated design, providing a unique aesthetic to commercial and residential projects. Each tile is meticulously handcrafted and available in intricate patterns, lush colors, and many specialty shapes and sizes, ensuring a bespoke quality for any space. With a diverse range of tiles and a New Jersey-based warehouse, LiLi Tile caters to designers' needs with exceptional efficiency.Architects and interior designers can rely on the durability and timeless appeal of LiLi Tiles. These tiles not only elevate the visual impact of any space but also provide clients with long-lasting solutions that can be custom-designed. Suitable for a wide range of applications, from hospitality and commercial to residential projects, LiLi Tiles can be used on floors and walls, both indoors and outdoors, including wet rooms. As the only tile brand offering carbon-absorbing cement tiles, U.S.-based LiLi Tile leads the industry in innovative, eco-friendly design.About LiLi TileLiLi Tile offers vibrant, high-quality cement tiles for North American commercial and residential projects. Designed in the United States and handcrafted in Vietnam using high-quality portland cement, our unique tiles reflect our commitment to originality, color, and innovation. With a New Jersey-based warehouse, we distribute to over 500 retail locations and direct-to-consumer, serving everyone with our exceptional customer service. For more information, visit lilitile.###

