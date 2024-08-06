SOCAR Joins Oil Gas Methane Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has joined the "Oil Gas Methane Partnership" (OGMP 2.0), demonstrating its serious commitment to reducing methane emissions on a global scale and its dedication to the decarbonization goals outlined in this initiative, Azernews reports, citing the company.

By joining this partnership, SOCAR has gained the opportunity to implement and apply best practices for environmental protection in the global sector, as well as to provide more detailed reporting on methane emissions by international standards.

Joining the "Oil Gas Methane Partnership" aligns with the goals of the company's long-term sustainable development strategy and represents SOCAR's contribution to the fight against global climate change.

OGMP 2.0 was established in 2014 by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). This program serves as an international platform for comprehensive measurement, reduction, and reporting of methane emissions in the oil and gas industry.

The goal of OGMP 2.0 is to provide thorough information on methane emissions, promote emissions reduction activities, and ensure transparent accountability through the application of best practices.