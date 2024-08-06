عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Joins Oil Gas Methane Partnership

SOCAR Joins Oil Gas Methane Partnership


8/6/2024 5:21:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has joined the "Oil Gas Methane Partnership" (OGMP 2.0), demonstrating its serious commitment to reducing methane emissions on a global scale and its dedication to the decarbonization goals outlined in this initiative, Azernews reports, citing the company.

By joining this partnership, SOCAR has gained the opportunity to implement and apply best practices for environmental protection in the global energy sector, as well as to provide more detailed reporting on methane emissions by international standards.

Joining the "Oil Gas Methane Partnership" aligns with the goals of the company's long-term sustainable development strategy and represents SOCAR's contribution to the fight against global climate change.

OGMP 2.0 was established in 2014 by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). This program serves as an international platform for comprehensive measurement, reduction, and reporting of methane emissions in the oil and gas industry.

The goal of OGMP 2.0 is to provide thorough information on methane emissions, promote emissions reduction activities, and ensure transparent accountability through the application of best practices.

MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108521324


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search