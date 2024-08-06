SOCAR Joins Oil Gas Methane Partnership
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has joined the "Oil
Gas Methane Partnership" (OGMP 2.0), demonstrating its serious
commitment to reducing methane emissions on a global scale and its
dedication to the decarbonization goals outlined in this
By joining this partnership, SOCAR has gained the opportunity to
By joining this partnership, SOCAR has gained the opportunity to
implement and apply best practices for environmental protection in
the global energy sector, as well as to provide more detailed
reporting on methane emissions by international standards.
Joining the "Oil Gas Methane Partnership" aligns with the goals
of the company's long-term sustainable development strategy and
represents SOCAR's contribution to the fight against global climate
change.
OGMP 2.0 was established in 2014 by the United Nations
Environment Program (UNEP). This program serves as an international
platform for comprehensive measurement, reduction, and reporting of
methane emissions in the oil and gas industry.
The goal of OGMP 2.0 is to provide thorough information on
methane emissions, promote emissions reduction activities, and
ensure transparent accountability through the application of best
practices.
