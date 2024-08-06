MG Developments Contracts With Infinity To Establish EV Charging Stations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) MG Developments has signed a contract with Infinity, a company and electric vehicle charging provider, to establish and operate electric car charging stations in its projects. This initiative is part of MG Developments' plans to enhance environmental sustainability and keep pace with global developments in real estate.

Aya El Shenawy, MG Developments' Commercial Manager and Board Member, stated that the agreement includes the establishment and operation of electric car charging stations in the Lavida, New Heliopolis, and Blue Blue projects in Ain Sokhna, as well as HQ Mall in the Fifth Settlement. The company aims to provide world-class projects on Egyptian soil.

El Shenawy added that this contract meets clients' requirements, enhances the competitive value of the company's projects, and adheres to environmental sustainability standards, which have become a global trend. MG Developments continues to offer the best services to its clients across all its projects.

She explained that MG Developments, a real estate development company with 27 years of market experience, has delivered several projects. The company is currently developing the Blue Blue project in Ain Sokhna, a residential and tourist project spanning 120,000 sqm, being delivered in five phases. The construction of the fifth phase of the Savoy project has reached 85%.

El Shenawy noted that the Lavida project includes 550 units, which have already been delivered and are ready for habitation. Additionally, the HQ Mall project, a commercial and administrative development located on North 90th Street in New Cairo, is progressing well.

Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, highlighted that Infinity Egypt, a renewable energy company and electric vehicle charging provider, established Infinity EV in 2018 to offer charging solutions for electric vehicles.

He pointed out that Infinity EV is Egypt's largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network, aiming to be the most reliable EV charging network across Africa and the Middle East. Infinity EV provides tailored charging solutions for various industries, including commercial, real estate, retail, and home charging. With over 170 charging stations and 640 charging points across 14 governorates, Infinity ensures comprehensive coverage with Europe's leading electric vehicle charging technology, offering Europe's leading home charging solutions.