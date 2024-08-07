PAJCCI Wants New Condition For Truckers Relaxed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has slowed down since the implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) for truckers, complains a business leader.

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and (PAJCCI) Coordinator Ziaul Haq Sarhadi called for relaxing the condition for the time being.

Long queues of goods-laden could be witnessed on both sides of the Torkham crossing, Sarhadi said In a statement on Tuesday.

Pakistan had set a deadline of July 15 for Afghan truck drivers to obtain TAD. Similarly, Afghan authorities asked Pakistan not to allow any Afghan truckers to cross Torkham without showing TAD after August 1.

The PAJCCI coordinator demanded lifting the TAD condition for the time being to let stranded trucks of both sides to resume their journey.

Each driver had to pay $100 to obtain TAD, which was introduced for a period of one year, he said, alleging demands for bribes for the early issuance of the document.

