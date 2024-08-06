Farmworker Appreciation Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

عربي


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On August 6, 2024, we celebrate Farmworker Appreciation Day, a vital occasion to honor the immense contributions of farmworkers. These dedicated individuals labor under challenging conditions to ensure we have fresh produce. This day highlights their essential role in our food system

Looking to the Future

As we honor farmworkers, it's crucial to focus on labor rights, technological advancements, and climate change impacts. Ensuring fair wages and adapting to new technologies is key

Farmworker Appreciation

Farmworker Appreciation Day is a time to recognize dedication of those who ensure our food supply. By understanding their history, supporting fair practices, advocating for rights

