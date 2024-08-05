Sheikh Joaan Meets Presidents Of World Athletics And ITU

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani attended the athletics competitions at the Paris Olympic Games on Monday. Sheikh Joaan met with Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, to discuss a partnership project between the QOC and the world governing body. The project involves QOC funding the of 10 athletics stadiums in some developing countries. HE Sheikh Joaan also met International Triathlon Union (ITU) President Marisol Casado at the Paris Olympics. The meeting was also attended by QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid al-Bueinain and ITU Secretary-General Antonio Arimany. The meeting discussed areas of development and mutual co-operation between the QOC and the ITU.

