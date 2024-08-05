Universal Robots App Store Now Has Offers Than 500 Products Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Universal Robots app store now has offers than 500 products

Universal Robots , the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reached a new milestone, says it has now launched over 500 products through its“UR+ ecosystem”, which is like an“app store” for the cobot community built around UR robots, and is also sometimes referred to as a marketplace.

This marks a significant growth in the ecosystem since it started in 2016 with the ambition of making Universal Robots (UR) an open-source-like that would empower developers to create groundbreaking solutions.

Today, the UR+ ecosystem offers a wide range of components, kits, applications and solutions within both hardware and software designed to meet various customer needs.

Kim Povlsen, president of Universal Robots, says:“Universal Robots is built on collaboration and this milestone clearly indicates that we are the preferred platform in collaborative robotics.

“We have an amazing ecosystem with hundreds of partner companies spanning from small developer start-ups to established and well-known brands. It's truly a versatile and ever-expanding ecosystem.”

The UR ecosystem offers products from simple applications like grippers to full solutions for tasks like palletizing and welding.

The development of full solutions has been a clear trend in recent years with an increasing focus within the ecosystem on offering customers turnkey solutions to fit the most common automation needs.

Another important trend is rapid growth in the number of applications and solutions based on AI technology. The company has also added new products designed for compatibility with its new generation heavy payload cobots.

Kim Povlsen says:“Our ecosystem is growing faster than ever and with physical AI as the new locomotive in robotics, we will continue to see new and groundbreaking innovations being added to our ecosystem at a high pace.

“For UR, it's all about providing choice to our customers through easy-to-use technology and, together with our partners, constantly pushing the boundaries of what can be automated and how simple it can be done.”