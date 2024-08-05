PM, Blinken Call For De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call Monday from Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America Antony Blinken.

During the phone conversation, they discussed the close strategic ties between Qatar and the United States and ways to support and strengthen them.

Both sides also discussed the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the updates of the joint mediation efforts aimed at ending the war on the Strip, and the constant tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.

