Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister For Middle East, North Africa At British Foreign Office

London: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Monday in London with the Minister for the Middle East and North Africa at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, HE Hamish Falconer.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them. It also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest updates in the region.

During the meeting, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and accelerating the pace of delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom HE Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani attended the meeting.