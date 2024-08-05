PM Receives NCHR's 2023 Report On Human Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Monday received the 20th annual report on the state of human rights in the Kingdom for 2023 from the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR).

During the meeting with NCHR Chair of the Board of Trustees Samar Hajj Hassan, and Commissioner-General for Human Rights Jamal Shamayleh, attended by Minister of State for Prime Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Khasawneh affirmed the government's commitment to continue enhancing the human rights system and public freedoms, building on the achievements made in this regard.

Khasawneh praised the efforts of the NCHR, reiterating the government's support for its independence to fulfil its national role in respecting human rights principles.

Hajj Hassan reviewed the key findings and recommendations of the report, noting that the report's release is stipulated under Article 12 of the NCHR Law, which mandates the centre to prepare an annual report on the status of human rights and public freedoms in the Kingdom and submit it to the Senate, the Lower House, and the Cabinet.

She emphasised the importance of coordinating with the government to implement recommendations concerning legislation, policies and practices.

Hajj Hassan added that the annual report includes three main sections: civil and political rights, economic, social, and cultural rights, and the rights of the most vulnerable groups.

It also includes four annexes: the implementation of recommendations from the 2022 report, actions taken by the centre regarding the aggression on Gaza, analysis of complaints received by the centre in 2023, and key achievements and activities of the centre in 2023 at the national, regional, and international levels.