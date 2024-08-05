Housing Made Simple Provides Rapidly Deployable Swiftbuilt Homes To Kake Tribal Corporation In Alaska

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SwiftBuilt Homes are rapidly deployable, smartly- designed housing solutions, efficiently transportable and ideal for diverse housing scenarios and locations.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Housing Made Simple Proud to Provide Its Rapidly Deployable SwiftBuilt HomesTM to Kake Tribal Corporation in AlaskaRAPIDLY DEPLOYABLE HOUSING SOLUTIONS SwiftBuilt HomesTM by Housing Made SimpleHousing Made Simple (“HMS”), a provider of rapidly deployable housing solutions, is proud to announce the delivery of the first units to the Kake Tribal Corporation of Kake, Alaska.SwiftBuilt HomesTM by Housing Made Simple are rapidly deployable, smartly designed housing solutions. The structural and functional design of the units makes them efficiently transportable and ideal for diverse housing scenarios and locations. The housing units will serve to host guests and Kake leadership when in town for meetings and related tribal events.A SwiftBuilt TM unit will be on display at the annual Kake Dog Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 3rd. The roots of the Dog Salmon Festival began in the mid-1900s, when Kake Tribal Corporation offered to hold a community barbeque whenever it had processed 1 million pounds of fish at its cold storage plant.Dog Salmon Festival is the biggest event of the year, and a time when the entire community comes together to celebrate the bounty of the land and sea.“Our SwiftBuilt units are designed to be more efficiently transported than other housing units, making them more cost effective as a housing solution. We greatly appreciate Kake Tribal Corporation's trust in HMS and look forward to assisting them in providing safe, quality solutions for housing needs for many years to come.” said Brian D. Carr, Chairman of HMS.“The ability for SwiftBuiltTM units to be folded when transporting allows more cost-efficient transportation and the modular design provides greater customization for rapid deployment use.”"Finally, Kake has housing that combines affordability with quality-homes designed with the community in mind, so our citizens of Kake can afford them without breaking their budget," stated Ashely Padge\ of Kake Tribal Corpora]on.HMS' rapidly deployable SwiftBuilt HomesTM are fully foldable allowing for efficient shipping and easy setup within 30 minutes. Each unit is steel framed with galvanized sheet metal, insulated walls, and offer complete flexibility and customization.. EFFICIENT TRANSPORTATION - Shipping expense can be reduced compared to container structure or trailer type of units due to SwiftBuiltTM units' foldable and compact design.. RAPID DEPLOYMENT - By employing a hoist on a skid steer or similar machinery, the unit is promptly unfolded and made ready for use within minutes with a 3-person crew.. STORAGE - Our stackable units allow for not only cost-efficient transportation, but also allows for compact storage in a warehouse facility, or similar, when units are not being used.A variety of models and styles are offered to fit a multitude of needs:. The Fundamental: 156sf space may also be used as-is as an open work or living space.. Double Sleeper: Space for two, offers two fold-up twin beds, two desk/workstations.. Double Sleeper Max: Up to 4 individuals, two twin bunk beds.. Super Sleeper Dorm: sleeping arrangements for up to eight (8) individuals.. The Prestige and Prestige Max: micro-home experience complete with sleeping quarters and bathroom and kitchenette modules.About Kake Tribal CorporationIt is the Mission of the Kake Tribal Corporation (“KTC”) to serve our shareholders and their descendants by preserving our culture, protecting our land, and enhancing our financial security. The Kake Dog Salmon Festival is an annual event that began 1994, put on by Kake Tribal Heritage Foundation.About SwiftBuilt HomesTM by Housing Made SimpleSwiftBuilt HomesTM by Housing Made Simple provides rapidly deployable, cost- effective, efficiently designed housing solutions. SwiftBuilt HomesTM stand out for their superior structural and functional designs, making them ideal for diverse scenarios. Whether its serving as temporary housing, offering rapid response solutions after a disaster, aiding communities in providing shelter to the displaced, or fulfilling the long-term housing needs of various communities or businesses, SwiftBuilt HomesTM is the go-to solution.SwiftBuiltTM solutions offer flexibility and customization. Housing units are constructed as a fully foldable solution, allowing for both efficient shipping and setup.###Press Contact:Christopher St. Pierre, COO...Housing Made Simple lSOURCE: Housing Made Simple

