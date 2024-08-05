WIZZ AIR APP NOW AVAILABLE ON HUAWEI APPGALLERY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The airline expands its digital reach, offering device users seamless booking and management features.

August 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air is excited to announce the launch of the Wizz Air app on AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform. With this launch, Huawei device users can now effortlessly flights, manage reservations, and find the best deals to travel across Europe and beyond.

The Wizz Air app offers a user-friendly designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers. With features like easy flight booking, mobile check-in, and real-time flight status updates, the app ensures a smooth journey for all travelers.

According to the latest company data, Wizz Air is delighted to note that the highest percentage of traffic comes from its mobile application. In fact, 66% of all users prefer to check their flight options via the mobile app. This aligns perfectly with the company's goal of making it easier for customers to browse Wizz Air deals wherever they are located.

The launch of the Wizz Air app on Huawei AppGallery reinforces Wizz Air's commitment to enhancing customer experience through continuous development of its digital product offerings.

Now, available on Huawei AppGallery, it offers an array of convenient features tailored to enhance the travel experience. Huawei users can easily search and book affordable flights to over 200 destinations, thanks to the app's intuitive interface and fare finder tool, which helps them secure the lowest available fares.

The app provides a comprehensive travel management platform, allowing users to receive flight deal notifications, scan documents for faster booking and check-in, and access boarding passes both online and offline.

Additionally, users can organize their entire holiday through the app, including hotel reservations, airport transfers, and purchasing airport extras like Fast Track boarding and lounge access. It also offers benefits such as saving up to 5% of hotel bookings and car rentals as WIZZ credit, and access to the WIZZ Discount Club for further fare reductions.

For added convenience, the app supports nearly 20 languages, making it accessible to a wide range of users. With all these features, Huawei device owners can enjoy a seamless and efficient travel planning experience.

Download the Wizz Air app today and take control of your travel experience with just a few taps.

Remus Moraru, Head of e-Commerce at Wizz Air, said:“We are thrilled to expand our digital presence with the launch of the Wizz Air app on Huawei AppGallery. Now, Huawei users can easily access a wide range of convenient features, from seamless flight bookings to real-time updates and exclusive discounts. This step not only broadens our reach but also enhances the travel experience for our customers, aligning with our commitment to providing an efficient and user-friendly digital platform. We are particularly excited to welcome Huawei users into our digital ecosystem, offering them the same smooth and comprehensive travel management tools that our existing customers enjoy.”

“Summer period is one of the favorite seasons for our users to discover new places. That is why we are thrilled to welcome the Wizz Air app to AppGallery,” said Jaime Gonzalo Huawei's Consumer Mobile Services (HMS) Vice President of Europe.“This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing all AppGallery travel fans with a diverse range of high-quality apps that enhance their daily lives. With the addition of Wizz Air, our users can now enjoy a more seamless and efficient travel experience right from their Huawei devices.”