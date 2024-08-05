India, China conduct discussions to put end to border quarrel

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Indian and Chinese officials conducted a series of “constructive” and “forward-looking” discussions aimed at resolving their longstanding border dispute, according to New Delhi. This meeting marks the 30th round of such talks and follows recent discussions between Indian Foreign Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during multilateral events in Astana, Kazakhstan, and Vientiane, Laos.



The border between India and China, stretching 3,379 kilometers (2,100 miles), has historically been a flashpoint for tension between the two most populous nations. The latest round of talks comes against a backdrop of persistent friction, particularly in light of recent disputes over the Arunachal Pradesh region, which China refers to as ‘Zangnan’.



In their latest discussions, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, emphasizing the importance of adhering to existing bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings. According to India’s statement, the talks were described as “in-depth, constructive, and forward-looking,” highlighting a mutual resolve to restore normalcy in their bilateral relations.



China echoed these sentiments, noting that both sides agreed to implement the “important common understandings” reached during recent meetings and to address each other’s legitimate concerns in order to find a “mutually acceptable solution.”



The border tensions between India and China escalated significantly in 2020 following a violent skirmish in the Galwan Valley, which resulted in casualties on both sides. Despite subsequent efforts to ease tensions, including troop withdrawals and several rounds of negotiations, the relationship between the two nations remains strained.

