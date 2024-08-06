Bitcoin drops that USD50,000

(MENAFN) Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency globally, experienced a substantial decline of more than 10 percent in a single day, paralleling a broader global stock crash, according to recent trading data. The cryptocurrency's price dipped below the USD 50,000 mark for the first time since February, reaching a low of USD 48,126 at 08:41 GMT on Monday, although it has shown some signs of recovery since then.



Just a few weeks ago, was trading above USD 62,000, marking a significant decrease from its peak in March when it briefly touched an all-time high of USD 70,136. The recent downturn in the cryptocurrency market has been characterized as the most significant sell-off in nearly a year, as reported by Cointelegraph.



The sudden sell-off in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies coincided with a broader market turmoil driven by concerns over the potential for a recession in the United States. The global stock markets experienced substantial losses on Monday morning, prompting panic selling across various asset classes.



Experts in the cryptocurrency industry attribute the decline in Bitcoin's value to several factors, including uncertainties surrounding the fiscal policies of the United States Federal Reserve. Additionally, Bitcoin's relatively low liquidity compared to traditional financial assets may have exacerbated the sell-off amid market volatility. Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have also contributed to the overall market anxiety, further impacting investor sentiment.



As Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market navigate through these turbulent times, market participants are closely monitoring developments in global financial markets and regulatory landscapes. The resilience of digital assets in the face of economic uncertainties remains a focal point, influencing investor decisions and market dynamics in the coming weeks.

