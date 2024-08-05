Austria conducts new Russian gas pledge

(MENAFN) Austria’s ruling coalition has reached a landmark agreement to phase out the country’s reliance on Russian by 2027, according to a draft document reported by Kurier on Saturday. This decision aligns with broader European Union objectives and is aimed at mitigating risks associated with dependence on Russian supplies.



The agreement underscores Austria’s commitment to reducing its reliance on Russian gas, supplied primarily by the state energy giant Gazprom, which currently accounts for 80 to 90 percent of the country’s gas imports. The strategy is designed to protect Austria’s and households from potential price volatility and supply disruptions linked to Russian energy sources.



The document highlights that Austria’s phase-out plan is part of a comprehensive energy strategy that balances decarbonization, energy security, and affordability for households, businesses, and industries. The agreement stresses the importance of providing robust support to help households and businesses transition smoothly during this period of change.



The decision was significantly influenced by the Green Alternative Party, a member of the governing coalition, which had insisted on the gas phase-out as a key condition in the finalization of the new security strategy. This demand was reportedly a major sticking point in the negotiations, with the Austrian People's Party (OVP) agreeing to it in return for Green support for Finance Minister Magnus Brunner's candidacy as the Austrian representative for the European Commission in the upcoming term.



The Austrian Security Strategy, which incorporates this phase-out plan, is expected to be finalized by the Federal Chancellery and presented in the coming weeks. This strategic shift marks a significant step in Austria’s efforts to align with European-wide energy policies and reduce dependence on Russian energy sources amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

