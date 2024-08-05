Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Starrer To Release On Netflix Or Amazon Prime?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shankar's highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2, hit theaters last month but did not make the expected impact. The film, featuring Kamal Haasan, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix, with its OTT release scheduled for August 9

Kamal Haasan starrer movie to release on OTT. Check out whether this much anticipated movie is set to release on Netflix on Prime

Netflix has officially announced that Indian 2 will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam starting August 9. The platform's X account shared a teaser

Indian 2 premiered in theaters on July 12 but failed to impress both audiences and critics. The film's lukewarm reception led to a decision to trim 20 minutes from its runtime

Kamal Haasan reprised his iconic role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante. The film also featured Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, and others

Despite high expectations, Indian 2 did not live up to success of its predecessor. The film received mixed reviews, indicating it fell short of acclaim garnered by the original

Indian 2 ended with teaser for its sequel, Indian 3. This teaser generated some buzz, but reviews suggest that Indian 2 did not capture the same level of excitement as first

The story follows Senapathy's return to assist in exposing corrupt politicians

In summary, Indian 2 has faced challenges in replicating the success of its predecessor. Although the film's OTT release on Netflix may attract new viewers