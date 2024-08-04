Druva Achieves IRAP Assessment At PROTECTED Level

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IRAP accreditation now allows Australian agencies and IT partners to defend data with Druva's robust data security capabilities

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Druva , the leading provider of data security, today announced it has completed the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED level for its Data Security Cloud . This assessment ensures that Druva meets the stringent security requirements set by the Australian government for managing and protecting data.In today's interconnected world, data security is paramount for any organization's success. The IRAP assessment highlights Druva's commitment to establishing trust and compliance for customers in regulated industries, particularly within the public sector in Australia.“Since day one, Druva has committed to adhering to stringent data security, privacy and compliance standards so global customers can secure and recover their data against threats,” said Steve Coad, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, Druva.“Built with zero-trust design principles, Druva is proud to secure data for governments and highly regulated industries around the world. We will continue to comply with rigorous regulatory standards so customers can defend their data with peace of mind.”Administered by Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), IRAP enables Australian Government customers to validate that proper security controls are in place. This helps customers determine the appropriate responsibility model for addressing the requirements of the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).Druva's Data Security Cloud has been assessed under IRAP for all workloads.To learn more about how Druva can protect your organization against cyber threats, join Druva virtually on September 12, 2024, for Illuminate 2024 , and learn how to best navigate today's data security risks and opportunities.About DruvaDruva is the leading provider of data security solutions, empowering customers to secure and recover their data from all threats. The Druva Data Security Cloud is a fully managed SaaS solution offering air-gapped and immutable data protection across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. By centralizing data protection, Druva enhances traditional security measures and enables faster incident response, effective cyber remediation, and robust data governance. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including 65 of the Fortune 500, Druva safeguards business data in an increasingly interconnected world. Visit druva.Media Contact:Alex CardenasSr. Manager, Marketing CommunicationsDruva Inc.1-888-821-0592...

