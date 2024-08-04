Japanese Government To Join Implementation Of Educational Projects In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan have discussed prospects for implementing a student exchange program and building underground educational spaces in the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this following a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori, Ukrinform reports, referring to the regional administration .

"The Japanese has been supporting the Kharkiv region's residents since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. We are working on developing joint projects to improve the educational process in the region. In particular, during the working meeting, we discussed the prospects for implementing a student exchange program, as well as the construction of underground educational spaces in the Kharkiv region so that to provide students in the region with access to offline education," Syniehubov said.

It is noted that the Japanese government has been providing consistent assistance to the Kharkiv region. This includes the provision of humanitarian aid, special equipment and generators, as well as projects important for the functioning of the region.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kharkiv region will implement reconstruction projects together with German partners.