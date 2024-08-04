Zelensky Confirms F-16 Arrival In Ukraine
(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Aug 5 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that long-awaited F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine.
"F-16s in Ukraine. We ensured this," Zelensky said on Sunday in a post on Telegram.
The Ukrainian pilots have already started using the F-16 aircraft, he added, not specifying how many jets were supplied to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
Zelensky thanked Denmark, the Netherlands, the US and Ukraine's other partners for accepting Kiev's request for F-16s.
Western media reported that Ukraine received the first 10 F-16 fighter jets on the last day of July.
MENAFN04082024000231011071ID1108515742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.