Paris Olympics: 'We Had Full Confidence In Sreejesh', Says Dilip Tirkey After India's Win Over GB

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 4 (IANS) Former captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said he had full confidence in goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's abilities after the team secured a thrilling 1-1 (4-2) shootout win against Great Britain in the men's hockey quarterfinal in the Paris on Sunday.

Despite being one man down for almost three quarters, the Indian team defended well in the rest of the match to face a shootout battle for the semifinal spot. Sreejesh stood up for India in the shootout, saving on two occasions in his final quadrennial event. Meanwhile, India converted all their chances to progress to their second consecutive semifinals in the Olympics for the first time since 1972.

In the 17th minute of the clash, Amit Rohidas received a red card for dangerous stick tackle on Great Britain player that left India with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

"We were in tense situation after Amit Rohidas got the red card, it shouldn't have happened as he didn't do it deliberately. We defended well in the match and saved the match. We had full confidence in Sreejesh that he would do well in the shootout," Tirkey told IANS after the match.

The veteran hockey player further added that India's aim is to clinch the gold medal and perform well in the semifinal.

"The team has reached the semifinal and it will be an important match. Our aim is to go for gold and perform well in the next match," the Hockey India president added.

India will next take on the winner of the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Germany on Tuesday, August 6.