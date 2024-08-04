Besiktas wins over Galatasaray with 5-0 victory to secure Türkiye's Turkcell Super Cup

(MENAFN) In a spectacular display of skill, Besiktas triumphed over their bitter rivals Galatasaray with a commanding 5-0 victory to secure Türkiye's Turkcell Super Cup on Saturday. The match took place at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Italian forward Ciro Immobile, a recent addition to the Besiktas squad, played a pivotal role. Immobile opened the scoring early in the game, setting the stage for a dominant performance by his team.



Besiktas went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage, but their offensive onslaught continued after the break. They added four more goals to their tally in the second half, showcasing their attacking prowess. Norwegian right-back Jonas Svensson, Portuguese star Rafa Silva, another new signing, and Turkish talent Mustafa Hekimoglu all contributed to the scoreline, underscoring Besiktas's superiority throughout the match.



The contest saw a significant shift in dynamics towards the end, as Galatasaray's Danish defender Victor Nelsson was dismissed from the field for a professional foul, leaving his team down to ten men. This red card further compounded Galatasaray's struggles, allowing Besiktas to dominate the final stages of the game.



Immobile's performance was exceptional, and he was rightly named man of the match for his contributions. This victory marks Besiktas’s third triumph in the Super Cup, adding to their previous wins in 2006 and 2021. The comprehensive nature of their win not only highlights their current strength but also sets a high standard for their domestic and international ambitions.

