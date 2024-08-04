Tehran’s annual non-oil exports increase 15 percent

(MENAFN) In the last Iranian calendar year 1402 (which ended on March 19), Tehran province saw a significant increase in the value of its non-oil exports, which rose by 15.13 percent compared to the previous year, according to provincial officials. Heshmatollah Soleymani, deputy head of the province’s Planning and Budget Department, reported that non-oil goods exported from Tehran were valued at USD1.674 billion during this period. Additionally, the volume of non-oil exports from the province grew by 4.23 percent in weight.



The top five export destinations for Tehran's non-oil products included Iraq, importing USD266 million worth, Turkey with USD228 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at USD145 million, Pakistan with USD118 million, and Germany with USD105 million.



In a broader context, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) previously announced that Iran’s total foreign trade, encompassing oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.17 billion in the last Iranian calendar year. Mohammad Rezvanifar noted a 2.6 percent increase in trade value compared to the previous year.



Iran’s non-oil exports, excluding electricity, crude oil, and technical engineering services, amounted to 136.4 million tons worth USD49.33 billion. This represents a 9.82 percent increase in tonnage but an 8.87 percent decline in value. Specifically, Iran exported USD35.87 billion worth of crude oil, USD370 million in electricity, and USD1.293 billion in technical engineering services.



The period also saw exports of petrochemical products totaling 48.8 million tons valued at USD19.4 billion, although this marked an 11.32 percent decrease in weight and a 28.59 percent decrease in value compared to the previous year. Key exported items included liquefied natural gas (USD3.9 billion), liquefied propane (USD3.62 billion), and bitumen-oil (USD2.19 billion).



China emerged as the top destination for Iranian exports, importing goods worth USD13.915 billion, followed by Iraq at USD9.215 billion, the UAE with over USD6.611 billion, Turkey with USD4.16 billion, and India with USD2.17 billion.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514535