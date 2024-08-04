AU chair, regional presidents denounces suicide bombing in Somalia

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union (AU), strongly condemned the “horrific terror attack” that targeted civilians at Liido Beach in Mogadishu, Somalia. In his statement on X, Mahamat expressed deep sorrow for the and extended his condolences to their families. He reaffirmed his solidarity with the Somali people and in their ongoing battle against terrorism.



The attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 32 people and injuries to more than 63 others, was also condemned by regional leaders. Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh both expressed their sadness and condemnation. Ahmed noted the profound impact of the loss and injury, while Guelleh criticized the attack as an act of desperation by criminals targeting innocent civilians.



The UN in Somalia also issued a strong condemnation of the attack. James Swan, the Acting Special Representative for Somalia, emphasized that Liido Beach is a popular spot for Somali families and friends to enjoy, and the targeting of such a location is deemed an abhorrent act.



The al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the Liido Beach attack. Additionally, a separate roadside explosion targeting a minibus traveling to Jowhar resulted in seven deaths and four injuries. This incident marks the second attack in less than 24 hours in a region long plagued by insecurity due to al-Shabaab and Daesh/ISIS terrorism.



Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been in conflict with the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the AU and mandated by the UN Security Council.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514521