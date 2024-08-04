High product prices in Canada spark consumer anger

(MENAFN) Canada has experienced significant inflation over the past 36 months, with prices for items such as red meat, orange juice, diapers, and cell phones rising sharply, according to a Spanish newspaper. This trend has also affected the cost of bagged potato chips, a popular snack in the country.



Since the onset of the pandemic until last June, the prices of these items have increased by 50 percent to 100 percent, depending on the brand or specific product. This year alone, the average price increase has been nearly 6 percent. Currently, a 235-gram bag of potato chips sells for USD5.20 Canadian, or about €3.50, excluding tax. Canada ranks sixth globally in per capita consumption of potato chips, with the United States leading the list.



Experts attribute the price hikes to increased costs of transportation, rent, labor, and higher interest rates. Specifically, for potato chips, the main factors driving the price surge are the rising costs of potatoes and vegetable oil. However, some Canadians believe manufacturers are exploiting the situation for profit.



Last year, a social media campaign urged a boycott of Frito-Lay products due to multiple price increases within a few months. Additionally, large supermarkets have faced criticism. Despite high inflation, many of Canada's biggest chains have reported strong earnings without an increase in sales, leading to complaints from Canadians about chip bags containing more air and less product.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514463