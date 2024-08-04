Qatar Volunteer Center Honours Winners Of 3Rd Qatar Volunteer Sash Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Volunteer Center, under the of Culture, honoured the winners of the third edition of the“Qatar Volunteer Sash Award” yesterday. The event, held at Qatar University, was under the patronage of of Culture H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani.

This award, organised in collaboration with the American Points of Light foundation, aims to promote and encourage the culture of volunteerism. It recognizes volunteer leaders who have met various criteria, appreciating their outstanding efforts in events and festivals.

During the ceremony, 500 volunteers who participated in various fields and events were honoured. Additionally, seven volunteers were awarded the“Qatar Volunteer Sash,” recognizing their exceptional contributions. The winners were Jassim Issa Al Mohannadi, Ahmed Saleh Al Halahi, Sarah Saadoun Al Jamal, Dana Raed Ribhi, Suhaib Abdo, and Mohammed Marei Al Hajri.

Executive Director of Qatar Voluntary Center, Moaid Al Qahtani, emphasized that the center's efforts and those of its members have significantly contributed to supporting numerous activities and events in Qatar. This aligns with the Ministry of Culture's vision and strategy to promote and instill the culture of volunteerism in the community, encouraging creative initiatives and highlighting the capabilities and potentials of the youth. The center has also established fruitful partnerships with various organizations and institutions.

Al Qahtani added that the programs and initiatives of the Qatar Volunteer Center, including training courses and qualifying workshops under the Ministry of Culture, have led to an increase in the number of young volunteers, particularly Qatari youth. These programs have enhanced their role in contributing to the success of various mass events and opened up job opportunities for them through volunteerism, which serves as a cultural and social legacy supporting the development path in Qatar across various sectors.

The Executive Director of Qatar Voluntary Center affirmed the success of its members in leaving a significant mark on the activities they participated in. Hundreds of volunteers provided assistance, support, guidance, and awareness in many events, including the“International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha,” which lasted six months, the 2023 National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai, the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair, and more.

It is worth noting that candidates for the Qatar Volunteer Sash Award must complete 300 hours of volunteer work, excel in their tasks during the selected month, continuously participate in volunteer activities, and be a member of the Qatar Volunteer Center.