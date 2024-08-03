On This Day: Events On August 4, From Beginning Of APSARA Nuclear Reactor In 1956 To Britain's Attack On Germany In WW-1
(MENAFN- Live Mint) On this day: Key events held on this day, August 4 in past years continue to impact our lives even now. The major events held on this day in history have shaped our geopolitical order and how we see our society and the world around us.
The day witnessed the declaration of Britain's war against Germany during World War I in 1914. Fast forward to 1956, the day marks a significant achievement of India in the field of nuclear research after the beginning of APSARA nuclear reactor in India. Notably, it was the first research reactor in Asia to achieve criticality.
