Russian Submarine Destruction: Satellite Images Show Impact Site In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A non-government monitoring group has released a satellite image showing the site of the presumed Ukrainian strike targeting the Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine in occupied Sevastopol.

That's according to the group's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"The Crimean Wind monitoring group confirms the destruction of the Rostov-on-Don submarine in Sevastopol's Kilen Bay with reference to satellite imagery data," the report reads.

Traces of burned-out camouflage structure are clearly visible on satellite images.

Ukraine hits Russia's-on-Don submarine, S-400 air defense system in Sevastopol

One of the photos, obtained on the ground, shows how the structure looked like back in early June.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier, as per Naval News , Ukrainian missiles struck the Project 636.3 Improved-Kilo Class submarine

Rostov-on-Don

(B-237) while it was in a dry dock in Sevastopol on

September 13, 2023. In one fell swoop, the cruise missiles knocked out both a valuable submarine and the dry dock it was in. The damaged submarine was then moved to a lesser used dry dock within the port.