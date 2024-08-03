Travel Saga Tourism Opens Latest Travel Desk In The Rove JBR Hotel

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Travel Saga has a good news to share with all travellers. After the recent opening of the Rove Hotel in JBR, Saga Tourism opened its travel desk in the hotel. The best part of this hotel is its location, which is easily accessible, and provides a beautiful view of Ain Dubai. It is located within walking distance of major places like Marina Beach, and The Palm Fountain. The helpful and professional staff of the hotel will make their guest's stay more pleasant. Another thing that would make their stay in Dubai worthwhile is the travel desk set up in the hotel. Their experts will be present in the hotel, and provide their expertise on how guests can spend their time in this city.



What is Travel Saga Tourism??





Travel Saga Tourism is one of the best travel companies in Dubai which is licensed by Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). Established in the year 2021 in Deira city centre (Dubai, UAE), Travel Saga Tourism has been making waves in the tourism industry by offering customised travel packages. To provide their customers with accessibility, they have set up their travel desks in the famous hotel like the Rove, Hilton, etc.



They provide their customers with a wide variety of packages that include Dubai city tours, Sharjah City tours, and Abu Dhabi city tours. Their USP is providing their customers with flexible travel packages, that they can curate by themselves. They are the only travel agency that provides tailor-made travel packages.



How Can Their Travel Desk Help Visitors in Dubai?





Travel Saga understands the real dilemma of what to explore in Dubai, as there is a wide variety of options to choose from. So, setting up a travel desk is a one-stop solution to the guests' travel problems, from maps and brochures to information about Dubai. Their on-duty experts will provide their expertise on how to explore Dubai, from the convenience of the hotel. Also, it is the best solution for people who would like some one-on-one assistance are some of the top-selling services they provide:



Dubai city tours

Desert Safaris

Yacht Rentals

Dhow Cruising and many more





Travel Saga is certainly the most talked about travel agency in Dubai, as they provide a large variety of services to choose from. With their excellent services, and flexible travel packages, they stand out from the crowd of tour operators in Dubai. Connect with them directly through their website , or email them at info travelsaga.

