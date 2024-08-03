Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Central Asia is a region rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. From ancient Silk Road cities to stunning landscapes, these seven destinations offer a unique blend of experiences that showcase the heart of this diverse area. Discover must-visit places in Central Asia

Samarkand, a gem of the Silk Road, boasts magnificent architecture with landmarks like Registan Square and Shah-i-Zinda. It has rich history and vibrant bazaars

Bukhara is renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Key sites include the Ark Fortress and Bolo Haouz Mosque, reflecting its historical significance

Almaty offers mix of urban excitement, natural wonders. The city's highlights include vibrant Green Bazaar, scenic Medeu Ice Skating Rink, and the stunning views from Kok-Tobe Hill

Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, is known for its Soviet-era architecture and lively markets. Notable spots include Ala-Too Square and Osh Bazaar

Turpan, situated in the Xinjiang region, features unique attractions like the ancient Jiaohe Ruins and the Karez Underground Irrigation System

Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, combines Soviet-era charm with local culture. Must-see sites include the Rudaki Park, the National Museum, and the imposing Somoni Monument

Charyn Canyon is a natural wonder with its dramatic red rock formations, unique landscapes. Known as the Grand Canyon's little brother, it offers breathtaking views