Sabalenka Powers Past Azarenka To Reach DC Open Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington D.C, Aug 3 (IANS) Two-time Australian Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka defeated fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 to secure a place in the DC Open semifinals.

Despite a shaky second set, Sabalenka's powerful serve and resilience propelled her to victory. She landed eight aces and capitalized on Azarenka's mistakes, improving her head-to-head record to 5-1 with her fourth straight win over the veteran player.

Sabalenka, who claimed her second consecutive Australian Open title earlier this year, showcased her growing form and after both players withdrew from Wimbledon due to shoulder injuries. Expressing her satisfaction, Sabalenka said, "I'm super happy. I'm doing really great so far. Fingers crossed, the injury's in the past. I feel really good."

Next, Sabalenka will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, who cruised past 19-year-old American Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-1. Reflecting on her previous encounter with Bouzkova, Sabalenka noted, "Even though the score was quite easy in our last meeting, it was a really tough battle. It wasn't that easy as it looks. She's a great fighter."

In the other women's semifinal, Spain's Paula Badosa will compete against American Caroline Dolehide.