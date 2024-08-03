Who is Sana Makbul? Actress wins Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TV Sana Makbul wins 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Along with the trophy, Sana takes home Rs 25 lakh prize money. This was the first time that the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT

was held on Friday rather than Sunday.



The controversial reality program 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' ended. Friday, August 2 was the season finale. Actor-model Sana Makbul won 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'.

Her rapper-friend Naezy lost against her and she won the trophy and Rs 25 lakh.

Sana won 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' after making waves since the season began.

Sana is best known for her television dramas, including Kitni Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and Arjun.

She was also part of the reality show

MTV Scooty Teen Diva.

She began her cinematic career with the 2014 Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya and competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

She is well known for playing Dr. Aliya Kothari in the supernatural drama Vish.

In 2012, she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant and won the Miss Beautiful Smile title.

In 2021, she competed in the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, reaching the semifinals.