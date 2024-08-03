Weather Update: Kerala Braces For More Rain; Red Alerts In Maharashtra, Gujarat, And MP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy, very heavy, and extremely heavy rains forecast in various parts of the country on Saturday (August 3). According to IMD's daily bulletin, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over East Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra on August 3, and over West Madhya Pradesh on August 3 and 4. Gujarat Region, Konkan, and Goa are also likely to experience extremely heavy rains today.

An orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Wayanad landslides: Death toll surpasses 340, 4-member family found safe in house as search enters Day 5

In Maharashtra, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for Pune and Satara. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, while a yellow alert is in place for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nasik, and Kolhapur.

Kerala's Wayanad district, which recently experienced two massive landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30, causing significant loss of lives and property, is also under a heavy rainfall warning for today.

In other South Indian states, very heavy rainfall is predicted over Coastal Karnataka from August 2-4, with heavy rain expected over Kerala and Mahe during the same period. Coastal Karnataka is likely to see heavy rain from August 5-7, while North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rain on August 2 and 3, and August 3 and 4, respectively.

In Northwest India, isolated extremely heavy rains are predicted over East Rajasthan on August 4, with very heavy rains likely over East Rajasthan on August 2 and 3, Uttarakhand on August 3 and 8, East Uttar Pradesh on August 2, and West Rajasthan on August 2 and 5.

'No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH)

The IMD also forecasts heavy to very heavy rains over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar from August 3-6. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive heavy rain on August 2, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to see heavy rains from August 2-6.

Additionally, very heavy rains are predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on August 7 and 8, Gangetic West Bengal on August 7 and 8, Jharkhand on August 3, 7, and 8, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, and Bihar on August 7 and 8.