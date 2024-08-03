Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TV actress

Sana Makbul, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, is apparently dating an entrepreneur, and she and her co-contestants hinted at a wedding after the show.

Sana Makbul appeared in Hindi serials and Tamil and Telugu films. The Vish series is her most famous. Sana reached the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 semifinals.



Shibani Kashyap, Nikita Gandhi, Meet Brothers, Sanju Rathod, and Nakash Aziz performed at Bigg Boss' house concert before the finale.

Sana Makbul liked Meet Brothers' performance and hinted about hiring them for her wedding.

Kritika Malik said she assumed she was at Sana Makbul's wedding, not Bigg Boss. Armaan Malik also pledged to attend Sana's wedding after the YouTuber left Bigg Boss.



Sana Makbul kept her personal life private on Bigg Boss OTT 3, although she supposedly revealed having a particular someone outside the house.

According to sources, Sana is dating BuddyLoan founder Srikanth Bureddy. BuddyLoan is a personal loan aggregation website and Sana is its brand ambassador.



Srikanth purportedly founded multiple companies. Srikanth's IG story is full with encouraging messages for Sana, showing his support.

Srikanth tweeted a video of the suspected pair posing on the actress' birthday. Srikanth allegedly arranged the party, which Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and others attended.

One shot shows Srikanth caressing Sana's cheek, symbolising affection.



She revealed being diagnosed with non-alcoholic Hepatitis- a liver disease, and being bitten by a dog on her face, for which she had to get the surgery done.



Sana also added that following her surgery, she also had a phase where she was utterly depressed.