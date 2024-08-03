عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES

Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES


8/3/2024 1:24:42 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city for 3rd of August 2024


Kolkata <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=gold&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">gold</a> Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES Image

The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 2 per gram of 22 carat is
₹6,650 and ₹ 6,983 for 24 carat


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES Image

1 gram - ₹6,650
₹6,620 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 53,200 ₹ 52,960 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 66,500 ₹66,200 (yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES Image

1 gram - ₹ 6,983
₹ 6,951 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,864
₹ 55,608 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 69,830
₹ 69,510 (Yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹55,864


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹55,608

MENAFN03082024007385015968ID1108512543


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search