Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 3: Price Of 10Gm INCREASES
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city for 3rd of August 2024
The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 2 per gram of 22 carat is
₹6,650 and ₹ 6,983 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,650
₹6,620 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 53,200 ₹ 52,960 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 66,500 ₹66,200 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹ 6,983
₹ 6,951 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,864
₹ 55,608 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 69,830
₹ 69,510 (Yesterday)
