Weather Update: IMD Mumbai Issues Rain Warning In THESE 6 Maharashtra Districts. See Forecast For The Next Few Hours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Meteorological Department, on Saturday issued rainfall warning for certain districts in Maharashtra. Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg during the next three to four hours, predicted the weather observatory.

Hevay to very heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, has been issued for the next few days till August 6, 2024.

