Cambridge Biotherapies Set To Transform Lives With New Affordable Depression Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge BiotherapiesTM, a leader in advanced mental treatments, proudly announces the introduction of SpravatoTM (esketamine) nasal spray therapy at its Beverly location, with plans to expand to other centers in the coming months. This breakthrough offers rapid relief for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression and is covered by most insurance companies

Personalized and Affordable Care

SpravatoTM (esketamine) nasal spray therapy

Cambridge Biotherapies is committed to tailoring treatments to meet each patient's unique needs. SpravatoTM is administered under the careful supervision of healthcare professionals in a supportive and comfortable environment. Additionally, SpravatoTM is covered by most insurance providers, making it a more accessible option compared to IV ketamine therapy.

Revolutionizing Affordable Depression Treatment

Daniel Brenner, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Cambridge Biotherapies, emphasized the transformative potential of this treatment: "SpravatoTM represents a significant advancement in our ability to treat severe depression affordably. It's common to see remarkable improvements in patients who previously had few options. We are thrilled to offer this life-changing therapy to our community."

Comprehensive Support at Every Step

Patients start their treatment journey with a thorough evaluation to determine eligibility and set therapeutic goals. The treatment involves self-administration of the nasal spray in a controlled clinical setting, followed by a two-hour monitoring period to ensure safety and effectiveness. Ongoing support and follow-up appointments help integrate the therapeutic benefits into daily life.

Expanding Access Across Massachusetts

Cambridge Biotherapies offers SpravatoTM therapy in its Beverly & Cambridge locations and will extend this service to its Amherst location by early Fall 2024. Each center is staffed by specialists trained in the compassionate administration of SpravatoTM, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care.

Learn More and Schedule a Consultation

For more information about SpravatoTM and to schedule a no-charge consultation, visit Cambridge Biotherapies or call (888) 646-0566.

About Cambridge Biotherapies

Cambridge BiotherapiesTM is a premier mental health treatment center dedicated to redefining mental health care through innovative therapies. Led by Harvard-trained psychiatrist Daniel Brenner, M.D. the center specializes in treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Psychedelic Therapy, and Medication Management. With locations in Amherst, Beverly, and Cambridge, Cambridge Biotherapies is committed to providing leading-edge treatments and transforming lives.

