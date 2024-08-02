Amir Receives Vice President Of Iran
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received today at his office in Lusail Palace HE Dr. Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the means to enhance them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.
