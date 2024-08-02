Russian Troops Attack Kupiansk Again, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, once again this afternoon, injuring a 52-year-old local resident.

This was reported on by the of the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

Video: National Police, Telegram

"On 2 August, at around 13:00, Russian servicemen shelled the town of Kupiansk once again. The police protection crew that arrived at the scene of the hit found a wounded 52-year-old local resident. The man needed immediate medical attention, so law enforcement officers promptly took him to the hospital in a police car," the statement said.

The police noted that the man needed immediate medical attention, so law enforcement officers promptly took him to the hospital in a police car.

Seven injured as Russians hit bus with drone inregion

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian terrorists attacked a bus with construction workers with a drone in the Dergachiv community of Kharkiv region at around 9 a.m.