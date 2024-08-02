Paris Olympics 2024: 'Imane Khelif's Hormone Not Linked To Performance,' Says Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has come out in support of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif amid her controversial bout against Italian pugilist Angela Carini in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 60kg category at the Paris 2024 on Thursday (August 1). The controversy erupted following

Carini's decision to abandon her bout after just 46 seconds, citing that a punch from Khelif

"hurt too much" to continue.



Also read:

Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet shines again as India beat Australia, end 52-year Olympics drought

Khelif, who was banned from participating from the World Boxing Championships last year after failing the gender test, is termed 'biological male'. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow 'biological male' to participate in women's sports.

Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif after the one-sided bout and the 25-year-old sobbed in the middle of the ring. The Italian said "My nose started dripping (with blood) from the first hit."

Dutee has been in a similar kind of situation earlier in her career reportedly due to high levels of testosterone. In 2014, she was banned from competing against woman in any competitions due to high levels of testosterone.



The Gopalpur-born sprinter decided to challenge IOC rule, which turned out to be successful. The new rule states biological differences in any gender does not necessarily grant an unfair advantage. This allowed the 2017 Asian Games bronze medalist to compete in women's events.



Dutee has come out in support of Khelif, saying that it was unnecessary to create controversy. "In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted that hormonal level cannot increase athletic performance. I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender," news agency PTI reported Dutee Chand as saying.

"Yesterday, during the Olympic match, (Angela) Carini gave up and now she is complaining about the Algerian boxer because of high testosterone levels. When you play in the Olympics, you undergo several tests. I don't think it is right to create controversy about this social media." she added.

Also read:

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m sports pistol final; will shooter bag 3rd Olympic medal?