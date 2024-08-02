Govt Asks Officers, Officials To Attend I-Day Celebrations As Part Of Duty

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The on Friday directed all the officers and officials stationed at Srinagar and Jammu to attend the main function of the Independence Day Celebrations at the Bakshi here and Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu“as part of their official duty.”

“Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on 15th August every year. All government employees are duty bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our Nation. In view of above, all the officers/officials in the Union territory stationed at Srinagar/Jammu are enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day Celebrations, 2024 at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar/Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, as part of their official duty,” reads a circular issued by the government. Any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior, the circular said.“All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are advised to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places,” it added.

