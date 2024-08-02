Mongolia & United States Agree On Cooperation In Fields Of Economy, Energy, Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Mongolia and the United States intend to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas actively, Azernews reports.

"The parties agreed to actively develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, education, environmental protection, agriculture, trade and within the framework of a strategic partnership," the website of the Mongolian president reports.

The parties noted that implementing the joint program of the Government of Mongolia and the American Millennium Challenges Foundation to improve Ulaanbaatar's water supply by 80% is a symbol of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. We are talking about constructing two enterprises: a deep water treatment plant and a plant for its processing. The contribution of the Government of Mongolia to this project will amount to $111 million, and the contribution of the American foundation - $ 350 million.