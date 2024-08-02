Mongolia & United States Agree On Cooperation In Fields Of Economy, Energy, Education
By Alimat Aliyeva
Mongolia and the United States intend to develop mutually
beneficial cooperation in many areas actively,
"The parties agreed to actively develop mutually beneficial
cooperation in the fields of energy, education, environmental
protection, agriculture, trade and Economy within the framework of
a strategic partnership," the website of the Mongolian president
reports.
The parties noted that implementing the joint program of the
Government of Mongolia and the American Millennium Challenges
Foundation to improve Ulaanbaatar's water supply by 80% is a symbol
of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. We are
talking about constructing two enterprises: a deep water treatment
plant and a plant for its processing. The contribution of the
Government of Mongolia to this project will amount to $111 million,
and the contribution of the American foundation - $ 350
million.
