ACB Seizes Luxury Cars, Gold-Studded Cellphones From Rajasthan Municipal Official's Premises

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, August 2 (IANS) The Anti Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan on Friday raided nine locations connected to Yogesh Acharya, the Acting Commissioner of the Sanchore Municipal Council.

The ACB teams seized four luxury cars, more than 40 branded watches, gold-studded cellphones, Rs 22 lakh in cash, documents for seven residential and commercial plots, along with and silver jewellery during the operation.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrada said, "Raids were carried out at nine locations connected to Yogesh Acharya in Sanchore, Sumerpur, Balwana, Koliwada, Pali, Jodhpur, and Jaipur.

"During the operation, the ACB found a bank locker and documents of several bank accounts from the Acting Commissioner's place. A farmhouse equipped with luxury facilities was also found. According to the documents found so far, Yogesh Acharya is estimated to have acquired several properties worth crores of rupees."

Acharya reportedly has farmhouses in Balwana and Koliwada in the Sumerpur area of Pali district, which was also raided.

The ACB team also conducted a search operation at the rented house of an associate of Acharya near the Chamundanagar Marudhar School in Pali.

Meharda said, "The bureau headquarters received a confidential complaint alleging Yogesh Acharya acquired properties disproportionate to his income, whose market value runs into crores of rupees. The complaint was found to be genuine after verification."